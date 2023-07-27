Vijayashanti expresses discontent over KKR’s importance in Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Tensions have risen within the Telangana BJP as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy gains prominence in the state. Vijayashanti, a prominent BJP leader, appears to be one of the disgruntled members. Sources suggest that she has openly criticized the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, indicating a potential split from the party.

Vijayashanti’s recent tweet about Kiran Kumar Reddy has fuelled speculation about her potential departure from the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was expected that she will make a decision regarding her political future soon.

However, amidst swirling speculations about her departure from BJP, Vijayashanti has vehemently denied the rumours. She came forward to clarify her stance and lashed out at certain media reports, labelling them as acts of anti-BJP forces with malicious intent.

Additionally, BJP leader J. Balakrishna Reddy has also joined in voicing discontent with the party and has targeted the BJP leadership in recent media interactions. He expressed that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtriya Samiti have merged into one entity in Telangana. Balakrishna Reddy further criticized the BJP’s national leadership for removing former state president Bandi Sanjay.

According to sources in Congress, amid the growing dissatisfaction with the BJP’s actions and governance, a considerable number of party members in Telangana are contemplating joining the Congress. The disgruntled BJP leaders are reportedly making efforts to establish communication with Congress party leaders, intending to resign from the BJP and switch to another party.

The political landscape in Telangana seems to be witnessing significant shifts and realignments as prominent leaders express their reservations and discontent. The coming days may unveil further developments as Vijayashanti’s potential decision to leave the BJP could have significant implications for both parties in the state.