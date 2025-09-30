Vijayawada airport gets Udan Yatri Cafe with tea at Rs 10, coffee at Rs 20

After Kolkata, Chennai and Pune, Vijayawada gets Udan Yatri Cafe.

Udan Yatri Cafe: Rs 20 for coffee, Rs 10 for tea at Vijayawada airport
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday inaugurating an Udan Yatri Café at Vijayawada airport. Photo: X.

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday, September 29, inaugurated a Udan Yatri Cafe at Vijayawada airport, where tea is priced at Rs 10 and coffee at Rs 20.

The minister said the cafes were introduced following complaints from passengers about high food prices.

He noted that the first Udan Yatri cafe was opened at Kolkata airport in December 2024 and has since been extended to airports in Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Itanagar and Pune. More cafés will be set up across the country in phases.

Rammohan Naidu also said that since the launch of the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme in 2016, more than 630 new routes have been added, improving connectivity between tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

International service from Vijayawada-Singapore soon: Naidu

At Vijayawada, he announced the commencement of an international service to Singapore soon, along with flights to Ahmedabad, Varanasi and Pune. Work on the New Integrated Terminal Building at the airport will be completed in three months, enhancing passenger handling capacity, he added.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath was present at the inauguration. Airport Director M Lakshmi Kantha Reddy and members of the Airport Authority of India Board also participated, along with a tree plantation programme on the airport premises.

