Vijayawada railway Division dispatches first automobile consignment

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2023 9:54 pm IST
Representative Image

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone has dispatched its first consignment of automobiles rake on Monday from Manubolu in Nellore district to New Delhi, an official said.

As many as 125 Hyundai cars were dispatched in a new modified goods (NMG) rake on Monday morning, kickstarting a new revenue stream.

“This is the first ever rake of automobile traffic from Vijayawada Division and also first outward rake to be ever dispatched from Manubolu station,” said the official in a press release.

The auto rake fetched a revenue of Rs 19 lakh while traffic projections of 15 to 20 outward rakes per month is anticipated to realise a revenue stream of up to Rs 4 crore.

New modified goods trains are specially designed to carry automobile traffic such as cars and heavy automobile consignments.

The business development unit (BDU) of Vijayawada Division is striving to expand its railway freight, including conducting meetings with customers to explain the benefits of railway freight transport.

