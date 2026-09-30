Vijayendra hits back at Hariprasad over Shikaripura padyatra

Bengaluru: BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra has hit back at KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad over the Congress decision to launch its Bharat Jodo 2.0 padyatra from Shikaripura, saying he was ready to accept the challenge and welcome the Congress leader to his constituency.

Congress has announced that its 84-day padyatra begun from Shikaripura on September 30 and cover 84 Assembly constituencies where the party lost in the 2023 elections. The programme is planned across 29 districts.

Reacting to the announcement, Vijayendra said Hariprasad’s political background was known to everyone and questioned his electoral record. “He has not been able to win even one election in his political life,” Vijayendra said, according to the remarks reported from Bengaluru.

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Vijayendra said Hariprasad’s decision to begin the march from Shikaripura appeared to have been inspired by the BJP’s earlier Ballari Chalo padyatra. He claimed the BJP’s march had succeeded in raising issues against the state government and said he had no objection to Hariprasad beginning his programme from his constituency.

“Let B.K. Hariprasad come to Shikaripura. I welcome his padyatra and wish him well,” Vijayendra said.

He also invited Hariprasad to visit Shikaripura and assess the development works carried out in the constituency, which was earlier represented by former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Vijayendra said Shikaripura had a history of political movements and maintained that the Congress leader’s challenge would be accepted.

Vijayendra also responded to Hariprasad’s remarks about driving the BJP and RSS out of Bengaluru. He said the Congress leader should recall how voters had responded to him in different elections.

He further targeted Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, saying those who issue political challenges should first have the standing to do so. Vijayendra said the electoral outcome in Sorab and Shikaripura would be seen in the future.