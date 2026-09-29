Karnataka: Farmers intensify sugarcane price protest in Hubballi

Hubballi: Farmers from several districts of Karnataka intensified their protest in Hubballi on Tuesday, September 29, demanding a remunerative price for sugarcane and a revision of sugar prices.

Thousands of farmers gathered at Chennamma Circle as part of the agitation led by farmer activist Choonappa Pujari.

The protesters have demanded that the price of sugarcane be fixed at Rs 5,500 per tonne. They also sought an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar and a revised Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) that ensures better returns for sugarcane growers.

Farmers from Belagavi, Dharwad and other districts participated in the protest. Organisers claimed that more than 2,000 farmers had joined the agitation.

The protesters had announced plans to lay siege to the Hubballi office and residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. However, after police denied permission for the proposed programme, the farmers initially planned to stage the protest at Nehru Maidan.

Later, the farmers marched from Chennamma Circle towards Joshi’s residence. The protesters reached the residence and raised slogans seeking government intervention on sugarcane pricing. Tension prevailed briefly after some protesters attempted to move beyond the police barricades.

Farmer leaders, including Inchageri Math seer Shashikanta Guruji, demanded that the Centre revise the minimum selling price of sugar. They claimed that the existing price of Rs 31/kg was inadequate and sought an increase to Rs 60/kg.

The protesters also demanded implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and urged the Union government to announce a fresh FRP for sugarcane.

The agitation also affected traffic movement in Hubballi. With farmers occupying roads at several points, vehicle movement was disrupted, and long queues were reported on major roads. Commuters faced delays as traffic remained affected during the protest.