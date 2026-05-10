Vijay’s transformation as ‘Muthalvan’ from ‘Thalapathy’

Chennai: When C Joseph Vijay repeatedly asserted that the 2026 Assembly polls was a fight between his party, the TVK and the then ruling DMK, many did not buy that argument. On Sunday, may 10, days after winning the elections and clinching support for his party to form government, the 51-year-old was sworn-in as Chief Minister (Muthalvar/Muthalamaichar) of Tamil Nadu after trouncing the MK Stalin-led Dravidian major.

Not only on the point of the electoral battle, but on several other aspects TVK and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay differed from “mainstream” political parties and their conventional ways to seek votes. Vijay neither introduced candidates in all the constituencies nor toured all segments or vigorously campaigned in the traditional sense by addressing rallies.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 10, in a historic ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, marking a dramatic political shift in the state.



With his swearing-in, Vijay… pic.twitter.com/etFgpFbEgB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 10, 2026

But his messages were forwarded again and again in social media and by word of mouth by his fans and followers.

He neither met the press nor gave interviews and directly communicated to people via social media. Unusually, he focused on teens, youngsters/children to persuade their parents to vote for TVK.

Also, he brilliantly combined elements of Dravidian ideology and Tamil nationalism in formulating his party’s ideology.

About 25-30 years ago, it was just unthinkable that a cute, shy and mild-mannered Vijay would one day go on to launch a political party and become the chief minister in his debut election. It was all summed up in a frozen moment of history when a photo showing late DMK chief M Karunanidhi with Vijay the boy standing behind him having gone viral, with many wondering if the former Chief Minister ever wondered the lad would be his son Stalin’s challenger and vanquisher.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/vijay-sworn-in-as-tn-cm-marks-new-era-beyond-dmk-aiadmk-rule-3468488/

Vikraman, who directed Vijay in ‘Poove Unakkaga,’ recently told PTI: “Even back then, I was confident that he would go on to rule the cinema industry. I knew there was something special about him that would make people go crazy for him.”

Bharathan, who wrote the dialogues for ‘Ghilli’ and ‘Madhurey’, and also directed Azhagiya Tamil Magan and Bairavaa, concurs with Vikraman.

Poove Unakkaga turned out to be the first breakthrough in the actor’s then fledgling career in cinema, and he eventually transformed into a mega star as he pursued the tried-and-tested formula of strong emotions, family-oriented themes, humour, high-octane action, and hit songs.

Vijay’s family introduced the promotional title “Ilaya Thalapathy” (Young Commander) for his third film itself, Rasigan (1994), which reflected their confidence and understanding of the importance of branding. This moniker would evolve over more than a decade as he matured into the undisputed “Thalapathy.”

Now Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay, the 51-year old has successfully graduated as ‘Thalaivan’ (leader) and Muthalvar (Chief Minister) from being the ‘Thalapathy’ (commander).

Vijay, determined, had all along, carefully crafted a career roadmap to align with his goal of political transformation.

When Vijay’s fans, mobilised under the banner of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay’s forum for the people) won local body polls in 2021 using the actor’s photos, it raised eyebrows and set the tone for his eventual political debut. Many of the VMI office-bearers are functionaries of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Years ago, when Vijay began narrating stories in public functions, a popular trait of a towering political personality, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, many thought that he was biting off more than he could chew.

Like tall political leaders, including the late, iconic ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi, he began addressing his admirers and fans using a signature phrase to establish bond and connect.

“En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum…Nanba, Nanbi,” (You live in my heart, friends) is Vijay’s popular phrase to hail his supporters. Like some noted leaders, including Jayalalithaa, Vijay had rarely given interviews to the press and had all along spoken less in public, something he follows now in politics too.

When his movie ‘Thalaiva (The Leader, 2013)’ had the tagline “Born to Lead,” it gave a first, clear hint of his political ambition, but it was not definitive enough to conclude. However, about two years before Thalaiva, he had called on Anna Hazare at the venue of his fast in Delhi and expressed support, and it set tongues wagging.

As expected, Thalaiva courted controversy, and the movie’s release was delayed in Tamil Nadu by two weeks and it was screened only after its tagline had been removed. The AIADMK was in power at that time.

When he tackled on-screen the challenges faced by farmers in his film Kaththi (2014) it marked the arrival of a messiah for his fans. As his stardom grew, his films began to mirror an increasingly political undercurrent. Atlee’s Mersal (2017) stirred political controversy as a dialogue condemning the GST provoked BJP leaders, with H Raja publicly commenting on Vijay’s Christian faith and accusing him of fueling a “hatred campaign.”

Sarkar (2018) shifted focus to electoral politics and election fraud, and the speculation about Vijay’s political ambitions intensified. Then, following the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing, Vijay visited the victims’ families and offered a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each.

The tips like “Usuppethuravankitta ummunnum,’ (Be calm, move on by ignoring detractors) he gave in public functions became very popular. Also, the dialogues from his films were quite special that continued to be etched in people’s memory, like “I am waiting (delivered with quiet intensity before a major action sequence, from Thuppaki and later Katthi), also helped elevate his stature.

Vijay first appeared on screen as a child artiste in Vetri (1984), a Vijayakanth-starrer directed by his father, S A Chandrasekhar. At 18, he made his debut as a lead actor in ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ (1992), a flop. For his second movie, Vijay was cast as Vijayakanth’s younger brother in Sendhoorapandi (1993). The immense popularity of Vijayakanth proved instrumental in the commercial success of the film, which blended action and romance with a narrative of villagers resisting feudal exploitation.

Undoubtedly, he possesses both charisma and conviction and it has helped him transform screen heroism into real-world leadership. As his own story hints, even a ‘Thalapathy’ may need a ‘Senthoorapandi’ moment a rare confluence of opportunity, mentorship, and decisive action to navigate the rugged terrain of politics and polls.