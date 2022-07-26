Vikarabad: Holiday announced for educational institutions on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing heavy rains, the Vikarabad district administration on Wednesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions (government, aided, and private).

All educational institutions will reopen on Thursday. According to a circular issued by the district administration on Tuesday, any further changes to the decision would be communicated on Wednesday.

Various districts of Telangana state received heavy rainfall in 24 hours i.e., from 8 am on July 25 to 8 am on July 26.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum rainfall i.e., 130.5 mm was received by the Vikarabad district.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that many districts of Telangana state may witness heavy rainfall till Wednesday. It has also issued a yellow alert for various districts.