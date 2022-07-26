Vikarabad: Holiday announced for educational institutions on Wednesday

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum rainfall i.e., 130.5 mm was received by the Vikarabad district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th July 2022 11:30 pm IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for next 3-days in Telangana
Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing heavy rains, the Vikarabad district administration on Wednesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions (government, aided, and private).

All educational institutions will reopen on Thursday. According to a circular issued by the district administration on Tuesday, any further changes to the decision would be communicated on Wednesday.

Various districts of Telangana state received heavy rainfall in 24 hours i.e., from 8 am on July 25 to 8 am on July 26.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that many districts of Telangana state may witness heavy rainfall till Wednesday. It has also issued a yellow alert for various districts.

