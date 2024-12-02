Vikrant Massey quits acting: Would meet each other for one last time

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of his latest film “The Sabarmati Report”, has decided to call it quits in acting aged 37 and shared that he realised “it’s time to recalibrate and go back home.”

On Monday morning, Vikrant, who will be seen in “Zero Se Restart” took everyone by shock after announced that he planned to step back from acting after 2025. He penned a note on Instagram, which read: “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support A But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

He said that 2025 will be one last time he will be seen.

“So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between Forever indebted.

According to reports, Vikrant is currently busy with “Yaar Jigri” and “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.”

Vikrant completed his education from R. D. National College and made his acting debut with the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007. He was then seen in shows such as “Dharam Veer”, “Qubool Hai” and “Balika Vadhu”.

It was in 2013, when he made his debut in films with “Lootera” starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The actor was then seen in film such as “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Half Girlfriend”, “A Death In The Gunj”, “Chhapaak”, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”, “Haseen Dilruba” and “Love Hostle” among many others.

In 2023, he portrayed the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the biographical film “12th Fail”, which emerged as a sleeper hit and turned out to be a game changer for the actor.

He married actress Sheetal Thakur in 2022 after they began dating on the sets of “Broken and Beautiful”. In February 2024, the actor announced that he has become a father to a boy.

He had taken to Instagram to share the happy news, which read: “07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant.”