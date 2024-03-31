Vikrant Massey tattoos son Vardaan’s name, date of birth on his arm

It was on February 7, when the actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first born.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who is currently riding high on the success of ’12 Fail’, has tattooed the name and date of birth of his son, Vardaan, on his arm.

Vikrant took to Instagram stories and shared a closeup of the ink, which read “Vardaan” and “7-2-2024”.

The actor wrote: “Addition or addiction? I love them both” as the caption.

The couple took to social media to announce the name along with a family picture and captioned it: “Nothing short of a blessing…We named him Vardaan!!!”

On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ starring Taapsee Pannu. He also has ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which showcases the story of the Gujarat railway incident of 2002.

