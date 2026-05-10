Viksit Bharat, Telangana Rising must go together: Revanth to Modi

He concluded his speech by raising “Jai Telangana,” “Jai Bharat.”

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:23 pm IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Revanth Reddy at Viksit Bharat event in Telangana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy share a moment during the inauguration of development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Giving a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy once again urged the PM for stronger Centre support for the state’s development.

Speaking at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Sunday, May 10, the chief minister described the event “a festival of development” and stressed that national interest should always precede politics.

“Telangana will fully support the Central Government’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, but, at the same time, the Centre should also champion the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ roadmap. We aim to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047,” he told PM Modi.

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He also sought urgent approvals for the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, the Hyderabad Metro expansion, and the proposed 12-lane Hyderabad–Machilipatnam highway.

He concluded his speech by raising “Jai Telangana,” “Jai Bharat.”

PM Modi landed in the city and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli.

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Modi laid the foundation for projects, including four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district.

He also inaugurated various sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of the railways, the Greenfield POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad, the Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass and the PM MITRA Park at Warangal (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:23 pm IST

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