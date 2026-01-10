Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was inaugurated on Friday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, marking a significant step towards empowering India’s youth to actively participate in nation-building.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Youth Affairs Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil were also present at the event.

Addressing the young participants, Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the massive scale and rigorous selection process of the initiative. He said, “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue saw participation from nearly 50 lakh youth across the country. Out of these, around 3 lakh meritorious youth were shortlisted and asked to write essays, which were assessed by professors. After this, 30,000 youth were selected for state-level presentations, and finally, 3,000 youth emerged on merit and reached this national platform.”

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, right, Union Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya, center, and MoS Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, second left, during the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Congratulating the finalists, Mandaviya added, “Your commitment towards Viksit Bharat and your ideas can now be placed before the Prime Minister of our nation. After all this hard work, you have reached here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown immense trust in the youth of our country, who will play a crucial role in making Viksit Bharat.”

Recalling the Prime Minister’s message to the youth, Mandaviya referred to the oath taken from the Red Fort, where PM Modi reaffirmed the resolve of building a developed India.

“The Prime Minister has said that to make Viksit Bharat, every citizen and especially the youth, must fulfil their responsibilities. We will fulfil our duties by keeping ‘Nation First’ as our aim,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke about the importance of decision-making in leadership and nation-building.

He said, “One common thing between when I was young and how I am today is the ability to make decisions. Whether you realise it or not, decision-making always walks with you. Youth take small and big decisions in daily life, and as you grow, these small decisions add up to big ones.”

Expressing confidence in India’s future, Doval stated, “India will be developed. The level to which our country has been brought under Prime Minister Modi, it will soon achieve the goal of being a developed nation. The real question is — who will lead the nation towards that development? If you want to be leaders on the path of Viksit Bharat, you must start making decisions now, and those decisions should be taken with a forward-looking vision, not just for today but for the future.”

He also urged youth to work selflessly for the nation, saying, “If you want to do good for the country, do the work. Don’t do it for publicity. Whatever you do, do it with perfection and with the sole aim of the betterment of the nation.”

The dialogue aims to create a strong platform for young leaders to contribute ideas, leadership, and vision towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, reinforcing the belief that India’s youth are the driving force behind the country’s transformation.