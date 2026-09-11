Villagers attack man while foiling alleged rape attempt on wife

The woman's husband suffered severe head injuries and was admitted to hospital.

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Hyderabad: A man was injured after being attacked by a group while foiling an alleged rape attempt on his wife in Adilabad district of Telangana, police said on Friday, September 11.

The incident occurred in Keshavapatnam village of Ichoda mandal on September 9, and five persons were arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered based on a complaint lodged by the 21-year-old woman, police said.

According to police, the woman was washing clothes at her home on the evening of September 9 when a villager entered the house and allegedly attempted to rape her.

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After she raised an alarm, her husband rushed inside the house, following which the accused engaged in a heated altercation with him, police said.

Subsequently, four others, who were relatives of the accused, attacked the woman’s husband with sticks and stones. When family members and relatives tried to intervene, the accused verbally abused and physically assaulted them, police said.

The woman’s husband suffered severe head injuries and was admitted to hospital.

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The woman later lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of attempt to rape and attempt to murder, police said.

Five persons were arrested earlier in the day, they added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

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