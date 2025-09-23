Villagers in MP rescue Class 12 girl after 20 km dramatic chase

Villagers of Dhar spoiled a kidnapping attempt of a Class 12 girl by three men in broad daylight on Monday, September 22.

The student was standing near an ATM when a Bolero came to a sudden halt. Three men emerged from it and gagged her and forcefully dragged the teenager inside.

Shocked, villagers immediately followed the car on their own vehicles, chased it for 20 kilometers before suddenly stopping and crashing into goats near the Ambapura road. The accused then fled the scene on foot, leaving the terrified girl behind.

“We have identified the kidnappers. A case has been registered against all three accused. Multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest them. The girl is now with her family,” Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi was quoted by NDTV.

The troubling incident is second in just days following a different kidnapping case in Mandsaur district. A 23-year-old woman was seen being forcibly dragged away by her in-laws at gunpoint during a Garba practice.

Witnesses said that the woman had arrived in Mandsaur from Rajasthan to live away from her alcoholic and abusive husband.

The incident took place on Saturday night. When her dance mates tried to rescue her, one of the men brandished a pistol, threatening them.

A case has been registered against the in-laws. The woman was rescued.