Vinesh Phogat should get Bharat Ratna or RS nomination: Abhishek

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat should either be awarded the Bharat Ratna or nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams ahead of her women’s 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

“The government and opposition should find a way to form a consensus and either award Vinesh Phogat the Bharat Ratna or nominate her to a President-nominated RS seat, acknowledging the extraordinary mettle she has demonstrated,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

“This is the least we can do for her, considering the immense struggle she has faced. No medal can fully reflect her true mettle,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu described the setback as painful but said Phogat is a champion among champions for the more than 1.4 billion people of India and the nation’s pride.

Leaders of several opposition parties demanded accountability be fixed and the decision leading to her disqualification be reviewed.