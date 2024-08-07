Vinesh’s disqualification unfortunate: Rahul

New Delhi: Terming wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics as “unfortunate”, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hoped the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and expressed confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India’s pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country.”

विश्वविजेता पहलवानों को हरा कर फाइनल में पहुंची भारत की शान विनेश फोगाट का तकनीकी आधार पर अयोग्य घोषित किया जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ इस निर्णय को मजबूती से चैलेंज कर देश की बेटी को न्याय दिलाएगा।



विनेश हिम्मत हारने वालों में से नहीं हैं,…

“Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength,” the former Congress chief said.

International rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings. Phogat had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route the finals on Tuesday in a remarkable performance and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout this evening.

Hers was not the only weight-related disqualification in the 50kg category.