Violence after UP Police raid in U’khand leaves BJP leader’s wife dead

Udham Singh Nagar: A UP Police raid on Wednesday in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district to arrest a local BJP leader went tragically wrong after his wife was shot dead, allegedly by a police bullet, leading to villagers confining and thrashing the police team.

The incident was reported from Bharatpur village in Kashipur area of Uddham Singh Nagar.

According to the information, the UP Police went to Uttarakhand to arrest Gurtaj Bhullar who is a BJP’s local area Block President.

The family of Bhullar opposed the police action and allegedly clashed with them.

Their argument went on for half an hour, before it turned violent and saw firing from both the sides.

It was alleged that a bullet shot by UP Police personnel hit Bhullar’s wife, who died on the spot.

A large number of villagers then assembled at at the spot, restrained the UP Police personnel hostage, and badly thrashed them, leaving them seriously injured.

Following this, a team of the Uttarakhand Police from Kunda police station reached the spot along with extra force to control the situation.

A police contingent was deployed in the area, where the situation is still tense.