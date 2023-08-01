Violence against Muslims becoming new normal, says Jamaat leader

Calling it the continuous onslaught of organised violence against Muslims, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Tuesday condemned the ‘targeted shooting’ of passengers belonging to the Muslim community by an RPF constable on a running train.

In a media statement, JIH vice president Moatashim Khan said it was a ‘hate crime’ wherein the accused hunted out passengers who appeared Muslim and shot them in cold blood. “We condemn the cold-blooded and targeted shooting of three citizens belonging to the Muslim community and an RPF officer on a running train by an Indian Railways Protection Force (RPF) constable,” Moatasim Khan stated.

“This is another chapter of the continuous onslaught of organised violence against Muslims which is becoming the new normal in our country. The radicalisation and polarisation coming from the upper echelons of our power centres have resulted in this sorry state of affairs,” he added.

Moatasim Khan said that perpetrators of hate crimes, especially those against Muslims, suddenly become mentally unstable. We are able to see through this fabricated hoax.

He further raised a question of how these ‘mentally ill’ and ‘short-tempered’ individuals are armed with guns and entrusted with the safety and security of citizens.

Moatasim Khan also held India media accountable for their ‘hate-mongering’ against a particular community, which led to such extreme hate crimes. He said, “Media houses flaunting irresponsibly should face action.”

He called on the RPF department to compensate the families of the victims and demanded an independent high-level judicial enquiry into this incident.