‘X’ withholds Owaisi’s tweet on Jaipur Express shooting

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that his tweet likening the shooting on the Jaipur Express to a ‘terror attack’ has been withheld by platform ‘X’ on the request of the Government of India and condemned the act.

“My tweet on the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been withheld in India on the request of Government of India. What law did it violate? Is calling a terror attack a terror attack a crime? Wish the Modi govt was this proactive in preventing hate crimes against Muslims,” he tweeted.

"My tweet on the #JaipurExpressTerrorAttack has been withheld in India on the request of Government of India. What law did it violate? Is calling a terror attack a terror attack a crime? Wish the Modi govt was this proactive in preventing hate crimes against Muslims," he tweeted.

It’s not just the Hyderabad MP’s tweet about the incident that was withheld. Journalist Rana Ayyub’s tweet on the shooting was also withheld.

“My tweet on the train incident has been withheld in India in response to a demand by the government of India. Twitter has written to me to inform of the same. So much for the mother of democracy,” she tweeted.

"My tweet on the train incident has been withheld in India in response to a demand by the government of India. Twitter has written to me to inform of the same. So much for the mother of democracy," she tweeted.

One of the four victims killed in the firing by an RPF constable onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, July 31, has been identified as a resident of Hyderabad.

According to sources, Syed Saifuddin, 48, a resident of Battery Line, AC Guards, Nampally, was allegedly shot dead by the RPF constable on Monday, in what was later termed as a ‘hate crime’.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters. His youngest daughter is six months old. Local AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain visited the bereaved family on Tuesday, August 1.

The accused, Chetan Singh, 34, was arrested with his automatic weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the emergency chain near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network) around 6 am.

Three of the four people allegedly shot dead by the RPF constable were Muslims. Shortly after the incident occurred, its disturbing visuals surfaced on the internet.

In one such video, the accused, wielding an automatic service rifle, was heard saying: “Agar vote dena hai, Hindustan mei rahna hai, to Modi aur Yogi… Yahi do hai (If you want to stay in Hindustan, vote for Yogi (UP chief minister) & Modi (Prime Minister).”