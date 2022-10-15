Vir Das to perform in Hyderabad: Date, ticket prices & more

Hyderabad: Controversial comedian Vir Das, who is currently touring India for his “Wanted Tour”, is all set to perform in Hyderabad on November 20. According to the online ticket booking platform Book My Show, the venue for the impending event is Shilpakala Vedika located in Madhapur, Hitech City here.

Vir Das’ Instagram post read, “More shows for #WantedTour India! BENGALURU, we’ve added an early show on the same date. Coming back to PUNE & HYDERABAD, on 20th & 25th November. More cities will be added. Tickets are LIVE, get them now.” As per Book My Show the tickets for the event are priced from 499rs to 3500rs for more details click here.

Apart from Hyderabad, he will also be performing in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh. Check out his post below.

For the unversed, Vir Das is a writer, comedian, and actor known for his role in the movie “Mastizaade”. Das has 3 stand-up comedy specials on the popular streaming platform Netflix. He is among India’s biggest names when it comes to stand-up comedy. He enjoys a fanbase of 1.2M on Instagram.

He has been embroiled in multiple controversies where it was alleged that he spoke against the Hindu religion for which he faced a lot of hate. He is known for his recent controversial poem “Two Indias” which he performed at John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The video went viral and surfaced on every news channel. While several people trolled him on social media, his fans supported him saying he is a comedian/artist and should be treated as one.