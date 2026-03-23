Viral claim: Did SRK say he’s ‘dying to work’ with Aditya Dhar?

Mumbai: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, continues to dominate conversations globally, with audiences and celebrities praising its scale and storytelling. However, amid the film’s growing buzz, a viral social media post allegedly shared by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has created confusion online.

A screenshot circulating on social media claims to show the superstar praising the film on his Instagram story. The post includes a lengthy note appreciating the performances, scale, and emotional depth of the film, while also mentioning that he hopes director Aditya Dhar offers him a project in the future.

The viral note reads: “JUST WATCHED DHURANDHAR 2… And honestly, it stays with you. A film full of pride, power & Every moment hits straight to the heart-that’s cinema. Brilliant performances, stunning scale & storytelling that makes you feel everything. @ranveersingh @rampal72 emotion Big love to the entire team. Hope Aditya Dhar offers me a film someday… Dying to work with him.”

Truth behind viral story

However, the post has now been confirmed to be fake. A cross-check by Siasat.com revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has not shared any such story on his official Instagram account. The viral image appears to have been digitally created by a social media user.

Netizens were quick to spot inconsistencies, with many pointing out that the post was edited. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) flagged it as fake, with comments like “Fake and edited image” and “SRK did not post this story” gaining traction.

SRK’s upcoming movie

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Jaideep Ahlawat.