Hyderabad’s numaish has always been about discovery, walking through endless lanes, following the smell of food, and stopping wherever curiosity leads. But this year, discovery seems to be happening even before visitors enter the exhibition grounds. In an earlier report, Siasat.com noted how social media is reshaping the way people experience Numaish, with certain stalls turning into must-visit stops even before the gates open. That shift is clearly reflected in the conversations unfolding online, where feeds, reels and group chats are buzzing with recommendations.

Among the many stalls competing for attention, one name continues to surface repeatedly: VABE. This dessert stall has quickly become one of the most talked-about attractions of this season’s Numaish.

VABE: The stall everyone is lining up for in Numaish

Tucked behind Cafe Niloufer’s stall in Numaish, VABE debuted this year and has already turned into a crowd-puller, with long queues forming well before peak hours. What’s drawing visitors is its straightforward yet cleverly curated menu, where everything is priced at just Rs. 99. The stall offers desserts served in compact, takeaway-style cans in flavours such as Biscoff, Nutella, Red Velvet, Matilda cake and Rajasthani rabdi, alongside cold coffee, all at the same price point.

Affordable, easy to carry while navigating the exhibition and visually appealing enough to end up on camera, VABE’s offerings fit perfectly into the way people consume food experiences today. For many visitors, stopping at VABE has become a must-do part of their Numaish visit, turning a simple dessert stall into one of the exhibition’s most talked-about highlights.

When Numaish trends online before you arrive

What truly sets this year’s buzz apart is how Numaish is being experienced online first. Reels and short videos showcasing VABE have flooded social media feeds, with visitors documenting queues, first bites and reactions in real time. For many, the decision to visit the stall is made even before entering Numaish, shaped by what they have already seen on their screens.

This reel-first culture has transformed the exhibition into a digital spectacle, where stalls gain popularity overnight, and food trends are born within days. VABE’s viral rise reflects this shift, a reminder that today’s Numaish lives not just on the ground at Nampally, but also on phones, timelines and trending pages across the city.