Viral: Farah Khan’s husband’s new photos leaves fans shocked

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan often remains in the spotlight for multiple reasons, from her popular YouTube vlogs to her outspoken public statements and film projects. She frequently becomes a talking point on social media and in entertainment news. This time, however, it is her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder, who has unexpectedly grabbed attention online.

Shirish Kunder’s viral photos

Shirish Kunder has suddenly become the subject of widespread discussion after sharing a series of new Instagram posts that left fans doing a double take. Known for maintaining a relatively low public profile, the filmmaker has turned unusually active on social media in recent days. What caught everyone off guard was not just the frequency of his posts, but his visibly transformed appearance.

In one of the viral images, Shirish is seen flaunting a chiselled physique. Several other pictures show him confidently posing shirtless, while some feature him dressed in sharp, tailored suits, projecting a sleek and polished look. The dramatic shift in his appearance has surprised many followers and quickly became a topic of online conversation.

Social media reactions have been divided. While a section of users flooded the comment sections with compliments, calling him “handsome” and “fit,” others expressed doubt over the authenticity of the images. Some netizens claimed the photos appeared digitally enhanced and even suggested they looked AI-generated.

A few also speculated about possible anti-ageing treatments, saying Shirish seemed to be “ageing backwards.” So far, there has been no confirmation from Shirish regarding whether the pictures were edited or altered in any way.

Adding a humorous twist to the buzz, Farah Khan reacted to one of Shirish’s posts taken inside an aircraft. Commenting playfully, she wrote, “Going somewhere??” along with a laughing emoji. Shirish has not publicly responded to her remark.

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder tied the knot in 2004 after meeting on the sets of Main Hoon Na, which Farah directed and Shirish edited. Despite their age difference, the couple has often spoken about their strong bond and shared sense of humour. In 2008, they welcomed triplets, a son and two daughters.