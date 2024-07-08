Viral fever cases increased in Hyderabad, doctors advise precautions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has experienced an increase in viral fever cases over the past few weeks. While the situation is not alarming, doctors are urging people to take necessary precautions to stay safe.

Residents have been presenting with symptoms such as fever, cold, sore throat, cough, runny nose, and headache. Doctors strongly advise consulting a physician and taking proper medication rather than self-medicating with antibiotics.

The Government Fever Hospital has reported a nominal number of fever cases. “We see about 400 outpatients daily, with 10 to 15 being fever cases. There has been no noticeable peak. We are treating cases of cold and cough accordingly,” said hospital superintendent.

“Many people are experiencing severe body pains and backaches this year. Although most recover within a week, some still complain of chest congestion, which needs treatment,” said Dr. Liyaqat, a general physician in Hyderabad.