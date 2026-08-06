Viral: Hyderabad gets its first seafood bucket experience

Hyderabad’s seafood lovers have a new reason to celebrate. The newly opened Coastal Canteen at Nexus Mall is creating a buzz by introducing what it calls the city’s first Seafood Bucket, offering a generous mix of prawns, crab, squid and fish in one shareable feast.

Perfect for families and groups of friends, the bucket promises a fun dining experience packed with authentic coastal flavours.

A bucket made for sharing

The Seafood Bucket is the biggest attraction on the menu. Filled with fresh seafood, it is designed to be enjoyed together, making every meal feel like a celebration. (Price Rs.2,985)

The prawns are juicy and succulent, the squid is tender, while the crab is coated in flavourful spices that make every bite satisfying.

Diners can choose from a variety of preparations including butter garlic, ghee roast, masala fry, golden fry, chilli and tandoori, allowing them to customise the meal according to their taste.

Eating the bucket is a hands-on affair. Cracking crab shells, peeling prawns and digging into the seafood may leave your hands messy, but that is part of the fun.

By the end of the meal, your fingers may be covered in spices, but your heart and soul will be completely satisfied.

Coastal flavours from across India

The restaurant goes beyond just the seafood bucket by bringing together flavours from different coastal regions of the country. Its menu features regional seafood thalis that showcase the unique cooking styles of India’s coastline.

Guests can choose from Goan Bombil Thali, Madurai Meen Thali, Mangalore King Fish Thali, Konkan Chonak Fish Thali, Bengali Fish Thali, Kerala Fish Thali, Andhra Fish Thali and Telangana Mutton Thali. ( Price range from Rs.395 to Rs. 800)

A CC Special Seafood Thali and a Coastal Veg Thali are also available.

Those who enjoy selecting their own seafood can choose from fresh catch options like King Fish, Pomfret, Rawas, Sea Bass, Mackerel, Korameen, Lady Fish, Bombay Duck and Nethallu, prepared in styles such as ghee roast, rawa fry, masala fry, tawa fry or golden fry.

Relaxed ambience and comforting flavours

With its clean interiors and casual coastal-inspired ambience, the restaurant is ideal for relaxed family meals and weekend outings.

The dishes are served hot, fresh and aromatic, with rich spices enhancing the natural sweetness of the seafood without overpowering it.

A seafood paradise in Hyderabad

From the city’s first Seafood Bucket to authentic regional seafood thalis and a wide selection of fresh catch, Coastal Canteen brings the flavours of India’s coastline under one roof.

Whether you are craving buttery prawns, spicy crab or crispy fish fry, this new restaurant is shaping up to be a must-visit destination for seafood lovers in Hyderabad.