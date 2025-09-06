Hyderabad: Spain’s world-famous La Tomatina festival, the popular tomato fight that attracts thousands every year, is known worldwide for its messy fun. In India, this festival became even more popular after the Bollywood film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Since then, many Indian cities have recreated mini-versions of La Tomatina, but the original in Spain remains truly special. People from across the globe travel to Bunol to join the red celebration.

Bollywood Hits the Tomato Streets

This year, Bollywood found its way right into the heart of the Spanish fiesta. A new viral video shows a group of Indians, completely drenched in tomato pulp, breaking into the iconic Amitabh Bachchan hit Jumma Chumma from the 1991 film Hum. They danced, sang, and celebrated with full energy, turning La Tomatina into a mini-Bollywood concert.

Internet Can’t Keep Calm

As the clip spread on social media, reactions poured in. Many loved the mashup of cultures and called it a fun, desi twist to the international festival. Some people are not so impressed, calling it “embarrassing” and urging visitors to respect local traditions. Some even joked with comments like “visa na milega dobara.”

No matter the debate, the video has become one of the highlights of La Tomatina 2025. For Indians, it looked straight out of a Bollywood celebration. For the rest of the world, it was a surprise desi touch at Spain’s most famous festival.