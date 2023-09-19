Viral Insta Post: Samantha calls Naga Chaitanya ‘My Everything’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now sparked patch-up rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2023 11:22 am IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Hyderabad: After their high-profile separation, both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have been in the limelight due to their respective personal lives. Rumors have circulated that Chay is romantically involved with actress Sobitha Dhulipala, while Samantha is said to be single.

Earlier, unverified reports suggested that Naga Chaitanya might be tying the knot with a girl outside the film industry, sending fans into a frenzy. However, these rumors were later debunked, confirming that they held no truth.

And now, in a surprising Instagram move, Samantha has recently unarchived a wedding photo featuring herself and her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. This unexpected action by the actress has set tongues wagging, igniting speculation about a possible reconciliation between the former couple.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that Samantha reposted a wedding photograph on her wall that was previously tucked away following their public announcement of separation. Check out the reddit post here.

Are they back together?
byu/prancing101 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fans are now hopeful and want to see them back together. One fan wrote, “True love always have a habit of coming back.”

A second comment read, “Suddenly this post appeared in my feed. I thought some fan page but it’s sam.”

“It feels so good after seeing this post again,” a third comment read.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. They called it quits in 2021.

