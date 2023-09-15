Viral Instagram post: Naga Chaitanya calls Samantha ‘Mrs’

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya has become a focal point of discussions and rumors concerning his personal life. After his separation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, reports are swirling regarding his potential second marriage, with whispers suggesting that the bride-to-be hails from a business background but not a filmy background.

Amidst these speculations, an old Instagram post by Naga Chaitanya has captured widespread attention among fans and media circles.

The post in question features Chaitanya addressing his ex-wife, Samantha, as ‘Mrs.’ What stands out is that this post remains visible on Chaitanya’s Instagram wall, unaltered even after the divorce. The viral post is from 2019.

Sam and Chay got married in 2017. They called it quits in 2021.

On the other hand, Samantha has chosen to remove all traces of Naga Chaitanya from her social media, opting to delete every post related to him.

What caught our attention was the comments sections under Naga Chaitanya’s two Insta posts related to Sam. The comments sections are filled with heartfelt appeals from the fans for the former couple to consider a reconciliation.

It’s evident that the depth of fans’ emotions remains unchanged, as they express a fervent desire to see Naga Chaitanya and Samantha together once again. ‘Get back together please,’ read most of the comments.