Viral: Katrina and Vijay’s iconic 16 year old ad resurfaces

Mumbai: A 16-year-old Coca-Cola ad featuring Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has taken social media by storm. The ad, which showcases their playful chemistry and charm, has gone viral, leaving fans nostalgic and eager to see more of the duo.

This rare collaboration, from the early days of their careers, highlights the timeless appeal of both stars and continues to captivate audiences even after more than a decade.

Katrina’s Fond Memories

Katrina recently shared her experience filming the ad in Ooty during an interview. She recalled how Vijay’s politeness stood out. “I was sitting on the floor, busy on my phone, when I noticed a pair of feet in front of me. I finally looked up and realized it was Vijay, waiting to say goodbye without disturbing me. He was so humble and kind,” she said.

The ad is a nostalgic gem, showcasing Katrina and Vijay early in their careers. On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in “Merry Christmas”, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.