Viral: Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend seen with another girl

Mumbai: In Bollywood, one blurry party video is enough to start a full relationship debate. Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia is now at the centre of social media chatter after a clip showed him standing close to another woman at what looked like a private party.

The video, shared by fan and gossip pages, quickly went viral as users began asking if everything was fine between Kriti and Kabir. Some even jumped to breakup rumours, though there is no confirmation from either side.

For the unversed, Kriti and Kabir have been linked for a while now. The two have often made headlines for their public appearances and vacation pictures, but they have never officially confirmed their relationship. Earlier this year, a video of Kriti walking hand-in-hand with Kabir in London had also sparked fresh dating buzz.

Kriti had also posted a birthday wish for Kabir in 2025, which further added to the dating speculation around the two.

Now, with this new viral clip, fans are once again trying to decode their relationship status. But as of now, the breakup talk remains only online speculation. Neither Kriti nor Kabir has reacted to the video yet.