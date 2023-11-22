Viral: Naga Chaitanya’s surprise visit to fan’s home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is turning heads with his unique promotional tactics for his upcoming OTT debut project, an Amazon web series, ‘Dhootha,’ directed by Vikram K. Kumar. Following his memorable promotion for the movie ‘Custody’ earlier this year, where he enjoyed Irani chai and Haleem at popular spots in Hyderabad, the actor has taken things a step further.

In a recent YouTube video going viral, Naga Chaitanya is seen personally visiting the homes of lucky fans in Hyderabad as a surprise, sharing moments of joy and presenting them with special gift boxes.

This delightful gesture comes just before the actor’s birthday, adding an extra dose of excitement for his fans.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Chaitanya shared, “This is a web series that has satisfied me personally. I have never tried this genre. I am eagerly waiting for this series.”

‘Dhootha’ will be released in multiple languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reflecting the growing trend of multilingual content. The series is scheduled for release on December 1. Dhootha’s trailer will be unveiled on Chay’s birthday tomorrow, November 23.