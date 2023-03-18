Viral: NEW floating boat breakfast near Hyderabad, check details

Hyderabad: Looking for an adventure that will leave you feeling refreshed, and reconnected to nature? Look no further than The Wilderness Retreat in Vikarabad, where you can enjoy a floating boat breakfast in the scenic Ananthagiri hills, just 80 kilometers from Hyderabad.

You and your group can enjoy unlimited breakfast and dinner while floating on calm waters in a boat that can accommodate up to four people and it will cost Rs 2,000 for 4 persons. Imagine eating your breakfast while surrounded by lush greenery, chirping birds, and the soothing sound of water gently lapping against the boat. A reel featuring the experience of this floating breakfast is going crazy viral on Instagram. Watch it below.

The Wilderness Retreat is a perfect spot for reconnecting with nature while disconnecting from the stresses of city life.

So, why not take a break from your routine and engage in an experience that will reconnect you with nature while also rejuvenating your mind, body, and soul? Book your spot today for a truly engaging, unforgettable, and life-changing adventure you’ll remember for years.