Viral Orry spotted in Hyderabad, pics and videos go viral

Hyderabad: In a dazzling affair that has everyone talking online, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was seen at the star-studded event on Friday, April 19 in Hyderabad. The celebrity is no stranger to hanging out with Bollywood’s A-listers but his visit to the city has caused quite a stir – videos and pictures of him from the event have gone viral!

Orry, always a magnet for the camera, was seen engaging with several high-profile celebrities. Photos of him with Tollywood stars have flooded social media, highlighting the cross-industry ties that such events foster. The interaction between Bollywood and Tollywood figures was mixing at the event showing a link between India’s two biggest film industries getting stronger!

Checkout, more pictures from the event-

Orry was even spotted at Hyderabad airport. Check out the video below.

Who is Orry?

Orry is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan and others. Also known as “Bollywood’s BFF”, he has also been making the rounds lately for his bold fashion choices and fan following. He has 1.1M followers on Instagram.