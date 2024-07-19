Viral photos: Orry flaunts Rs 20 crore diamond-studded watch

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, continues to make headlines with his luxurious lifestyle. This internet sensation, often seen with Bollywood stars, is now grabbing attention for his extravagant accessories and outfits.

Recently, Orry sported a Serpenti Diamond Necklace worth Rs 4.3 crore. But that’s not all – he’s now in the spotlight for wearing a Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery secret watch. This stunning piece, made of 18 kt white and yellow gold, is set with brilliant-cut diamonds, two pear-cut emeralds, and a pave-set diamond dial. The price? A whopping Rs 20 crore!

Orry, dubbed ‘B-town’s BFF,’ is a prominent figure in India’s social scene. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a social activist from Mumbai and works as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. He holds a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York’s Parsons School of Design.

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Orry keeps his fans updated with posts from movie premieres, vacations, and photoshoots. His bio reads, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” Orry’s distinctive style and presence at star-studded events continue to capture the audience’s attention.