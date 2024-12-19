Viral photos shock fans: Did Gauri Khan go under the knife?

Mumbai: Renowned interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently made headlines with her latest professional milestone. Celebrating 13 years in the design industry, Gauri launched her official website, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.

In addition to unveiling her website, Gauri revealed plans to open a new Gauri Khan Designs center in Delhi, expanding her brand’s reach and influence in the world of luxury interiors.

However, it wasn’t just her professional achievements that caught the public’s eye. Screenshots of her from the video quickly went viral, sparking conversations about her new look.

Netizens speculated that Gauri might have undergone cosmetic enhancements such as botox and fillers. While Gauri has not confirmed any such procedures, Reddit has been buzzing with mixed reactions.

Some fans said that she looked better before, while others compared her to personalities like Mahira Khan, Hina Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan share a storied love story that began in 1984 when they first met at a party. At the time, Shah Rukh was 18, and Gauri was just 14. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and are now proud parents to three children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.