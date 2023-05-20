Viral pic: Is Rashmika Mandanna going to die in Pushpa 2?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa became a pan India hit and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the film. Various rumours regarding the film are rife on the internet, already.

As reported earlier, netizens have been speculating about Rashmika Mandana’s character Srivalli’s role in the film, and whether she will be killed by the villains. Amid the rumours, a picture has been going viral on social media like wildfire and fans of Allu Arjun believe that the pic is from Pushpa 2.

In the viral picture, a dead woman can be seen and it is rumoured the photo is from the sets of Pushpa 2. Netizens also claim that the dead woman in the pic is Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli.

Well, there were also rumours earlier that Srivalli’s character in Pushpa 2 will die and this picture is giving credence to these rumours. But do you know that it is not Rashmika Mandanna in the viral picture? Yes, the picture that is going crazy viral is not from Pushpa 2 but it is still from the Marathi film ‘Nay Varanbhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’ which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

This clarification puts an end to all speculations about the viral spoilers of Rashmika’s character ‘Srivall’ from Pushpa 2.

Check out the viral picture below

Pushpa: The Rise was based on Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa, a truck driver who rises in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa: The Rule is the second part of it which is likely to hit the screens in 2024.