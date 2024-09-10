Viral pic of woman with newborn: Rumours say she is Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Bollywood’s favorite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are now proud parents to a baby girl! The couple shared the happy news with their fans on September 8, 2024, through social media, and their announcement quickly went viral. Fans and celebrities from all over poured in their congratulations and love for the couple.

Deepika and Ranveer made a simple but beautiful post that said, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.” Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement and showered them with best wishes. Bollywood stars also joined in to celebrate the arrival of the little one.

However, along with the excitement, some fake, AI-generated photos of Deepika holding her baby started circulating online, creating quite the buzz.

AI-Generated Photos Create Confusion

While fans were overjoyed with the news, some AI-generated pictures of Deepika with her newborn started making rounds on social media. These images showed her in a hospital bed, holding the baby, making it look like a real moment after the birth. But these were fake photos made by AI.

Congrats to the power couple Deepika & Ranveer Singh on their beautiful baby girl! 🌟✨ May she bring endless joy and sparkle to your lives! 💖#DeepikaPadukone

BabySinghPadukone pic.twitter.com/JPEDAWpdcg — 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝑩𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒔 (@PublicHaiHum) September 8, 2024

Many people believed these photos were real and shared them without realizing the truth. Even though the pictures seemed convincing, Deepika and Ranveer have not shared any real photos of their daughter yet.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see a picture of Deepika and Ranveer’s baby girl. As of now, the couple hasn’t revealed if they plan to share any pictures or if they’ll keep their daughter’s face private for some time. In Bollywood, it’s common for stars to protect their children’s privacy, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decide to keep things low-key for now.

Deepika and Ranveer’s Journey to Parenthood

Earlier this year, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child, and the news sent fans into a frenzy. Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in a beautiful private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, have always been a fan-favorite couple.

After almost seven years of dating, their wedding was like a fairy tale, and their recent pregnancy photoshoot made fans even more excited about their journey to becoming parents.

Deepika gave birth to her daughter at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on September 7. It was a private and intimate moment for the couple, and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates from them.

On the professional front, Deepika will be seen in Singham Again, where she plays the role of the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. This is a highly anticipated movie, and fans are excited to see her in action. She was also recently seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD.

Ranveer is set to star in Don 3, a movie by Farhan Akhtar, alongside Kiara Advani. Fans are eager to see him take on this iconic role, and the movie is already generating a lot of buzz.