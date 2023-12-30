Viral pic: Priyanka Chahar suffering from serious health issue?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been making headlines for a while now due to her health concern. Sources have confirmed that the actress is grappling with a ‘medical condition’ which has not been disclosed yet.

The news gained traction when a video of her Udaariyaan co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Ankit Gupta, abruptly leaving an interview went viral, citing a ‘medical emergency.’

While Priyanka acknowledged her health situation, she has not revealed details about the specific illness. The latest development comes as a photo of her with visible bandages around her belly circulates on social media, suggesting a minor laparoscopic procedure. However, there is no official confirmation about it from her or her team.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a health update through a mirror selfie, but the specifics of her condition remain undisclosed.

Colleagues and friends from the industry are extending their well wishes, hoping for her speedy recovery.

On the professional front, reports have it that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is all set to grace the silver screen alongside the ever-charming Tushar Kapoor. A recent viral video of the duo engaged in a reading session for their upcoming film has sent fans into a frenzy