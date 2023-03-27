Viral pic: Tankers filled with ‘blood’ spotted at Jr NTR’s film set in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR’s next film, tentatively titled NTR30, is set to take Tollywood by storm with action-packed sequences, grand sets, and a star-studded cast. The film has already begun production, and a photo from the set is causing quite a stir on the internet.

The image portrays a massive water tanker with the words “NTR30” written on it and a red liquid dripping over it, which is thought to be blood for an intense action sequence. The rumour that the film would begin with special action scenes has only added to the fans’ excitement.

Ram and Lakshman Chella, renowned Tollywood stunt masters, have been hired to choreograph the action sequences. The grand set being built on the outskirts of Hyderabad by production designer Sabu Cyril will undoubtedly add to the visual appeal of the film.

But that’s not all; the film features a talented cast, including Jahnvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and music director Anirudh Ravichander. The presence of SS Rajamouli and Prashant Neel, who clapped for the first shot and switched on the camera, is the icing on the cake.

With such a star-studded cast on board, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of NTR30. With its larger-than-life action sequences and grand sets, it appears that this film is set to take Tollywood by storm. Stay tuned for more information on this eagerly anticipated project!