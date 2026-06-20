Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s Hyderabad home welcomed a rather unusual visitor on Friday evening, a beautiful peacock.

Namrata took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the bird strolling over the living area of their Film Nagar residence. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “And the most beautiful guest walked into our home today … #blessed and grateful home sweet home.”

While the pictures quickly won hearts online, fans had their own interpretation of the visit. Many connected the peacock’s appearance to Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with director S. S. Rajamouli.

The comments section was soon flooded with reactions. One fan wrote, “Even peacock knows where the lord lives in.” Another commented, “Peacock okay then Lion where??” A third added, “He came for our Lord Ram.”

The reactions stem from reports that Mahesh Babu will portray Rudhra as well as Lord Rama in Rajamouli’s much-awaited epic action-adventure film Varanasi. The film is expected to take audiences on a globe-spanning journey from Varanasi to Antarctica.

Starring Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Telugu films in production and is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2027.

Also Read Rs 1400 crore or more? Varanasi budget rumours go viral

For now, however, it was the unexpected feathered guest at the superstar’s home that stole the spotlight and sparked plenty of excitement among fans.