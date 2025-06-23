Kolhapuri chappals, the iconic Indian handcrafted leather sandals, have just walked onto the global fashion stage. Luxury brand Prada has launched Kolhapuri-style chappals in its latest collection, with a price tag of around Rs.60,000 to Rs.80,000 a pair turning this humble Maharashtrian footwear into an international style statement.

What was once crafted for rural comfort is now spotted on global runways in Paris, Milan, and New York, embraced by designers, celebrities, and influencers alike.

800 Years of Timeless Craft

These chappals have a history that stretches back over 800 years, originating in Kolhapur during the 13th century under King Bijjala and his minister Basavanna’s rule. Made entirely by hand, Kolhapuris are crafted from pure leather, tanned using natural vegetable dyes from bark, seeds, and leaves.

They’re designed for India’s hot climate; the leather absorbs heat, keeping feet cool, and gradually moulds to the wearer’s foot, creating a custom fit that gets more comfortable with time.

These beautiful chappals are priced from Rs.500 to 3000.

How are they made?

Kolhapuri chappals are handcrafted from sun-dried buffalo or cowhide, tanned naturally over 3–6 weeks. Artisans then cut, shape, stitch, and decorate the leather by hand. Depending on the complexity, making a pair takes 3 to 15 days, with final oiling and polishing for durability and comfort.

The Real Styles of Kolhapuris :

Kapshi : Wide front with detailed braiding.

Wide front with detailed braiding. Bakkal : Classic design with toe and cross straps.

Classic design with toe and cross straps. Kachkadi : Simpler style with a thinner sole.

Simpler style with a thinner sole. Pukari : Thick-soled for durability.

Thick-soled for durability. Dongari : Made for rough, hilly areas.

Made for rough, hilly areas. Junti : Decorated with intricate patterns.

A Heritage to Cherish

Durable, eco-friendly, and rich in tradition, Kolhapuris are footwear with a soul. The recent GI (Geographical Indication) tag ensures this craft is protected from imitations. Thanks to Prada, what began in Kolhapur’s small workshops now strides confidently onto the world’s style radar, proof that true craftsmanship never goes out of fashion.

Why is Prada facing backlash?

Prada’s sandals have upset many people because the brand did not mention or thank the Indian tradition behind the design. Many feel this is cultural appropriation, where a culture’s art is used without respect or credit.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, celebrated Author Shobha Dey, Fashion Critic Diet Sabya took to social media to express their views about this.