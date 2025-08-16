Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been frequently traveling to Hyderabad these days as she is busy working on her massive project with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Hyderabad airport along with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas as she left the city. While several videos from went viral, it’s one candid selfie that has now become the talk of the town.

Priyanka Chopra’s viral selfie from Hyderabad

The photo, clicked by a fan at the airport, shows Priyanka in a casual all-black outfit paired with a cap. Far from her red-carpet glam, the actress appeared almost unrecognisable in the candid snap, which quickly set off conversations online. While some trolled her for her ‘different’ look, her fans were quick to jump to her defence.

Supporters pointed out how unfair it is to expect celebrities to always look picture-perfect. “Do people expect her to be in full glam even while traveling?” one fan wrote. Another noted that the angle, cap shadow, and lighting made her look different in the selfie. Many also said the picture reminded them of her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her much-awaited film SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli, which is currently in the production stage.