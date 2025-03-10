Viral: Priyanka Chopra clicks with fans at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has touched down in Hyderabad, sparking excitement among fans who believe she is here to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film, SSMB29.

A picture of the actress at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is going viral on social media, where she is seen posing with four air hostesses. In the photo, PeeCee can be seen sporting a stylish look in denim, a black crop top, a jacket, and a cap.

The shoot for SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, is currently in full swing following a grand pooja ceremony. The film is being shot at Talamali Hilltop in Koraput’s Semiliguda block in Odisha.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, SSMB29 is expected to be released in two parts, with the first installment slated for 2027 and the second in 2029. With a massive budget of over Rs 1000 crore, the film is set to be a cinematic spectacle, featuring an ensemble cast, international artists, and an adventurous storyline. Mahesh Babu is rumored to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman.