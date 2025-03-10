Viral: Priyanka Chopra clicks with fans at Hyderabad airport

A picture of the actress at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is going viral on social media, where she is seen posing with four air hostesses

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th March 2025 11:59 am IST
Viral: Priyanka Chopra clicks with fans at Hyderabad airport
Priyanka Chopra with fans (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has touched down in Hyderabad, sparking excitement among fans who believe she is here to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film, SSMB29.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

A picture of the actress at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is going viral on social media, where she is seen posing with four air hostesses. In the photo, PeeCee can be seen sporting a stylish look in denim, a black crop top, a jacket, and a cap.

The shoot for SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, is currently in full swing following a grand pooja ceremony. The film is being shot at Talamali Hilltop in Koraput’s Semiliguda block in Odisha.

MS Creative School

Directed by SS Rajamouli, SSMB29 is expected to be released in two parts, with the first installment slated for 2027 and the second in 2029. With a massive budget of over Rs 1000 crore, the film is set to be a cinematic spectacle, featuring an ensemble cast, international artists, and an adventurous storyline. Mahesh Babu is rumored to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th March 2025 11:59 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button