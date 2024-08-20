Viral rumours: Daggubati family not happy with Naga Chaitanya’s 2nd wedding

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged, surprising everyone after keeping their relationship private for two years. There were rumors about them for a long time, but they never confirmed anything until now. The engagement ceremony was small and attended by Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati.

Naga Chaitanya, who is the son of actor Nagarjuna from his first marriage to Lakshmi Daggubati, was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They were married for three years before they separated in 2021. The Daggubati family, who are also well-known in the South Indian film industry, had welcomed Samantha warmly, and many of them still follow her on social media, liking and commenting on her posts.

However, it seems things are different with Chaitanya’s new engagement to Sobhita. Reports suggest that important members of the Daggubati family, like Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and Malvika Daggubati, do not follow Sobhita on social media. This has led to speculation about possible tensions between the Daggubati and Akkineni families.

Another report mentioned that the only Daggubati family member present at the engagement was Chaitanya’s mother, Lakshmi, who came with her second husband. Despite these observations, neither family has made any official statements about the rumored tensions.

There are also rumors about a possible destination wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for more details, especially since the couple kept their relationship so private for a long time.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Hollywood film “The Monkey Man” and is now preparing for her next film “Sitara,” which has finished shooting. Naga Chaitanya is also busy getting ready for his upcoming film “Thandel.”