Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his impeccable style and love for luxury watches. Whether attending events or making public appearances, his timepieces never fail to grab attention.

Last night, the actor was spotted at the screening of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film Loveyapa in Mumbai. Dressed in a casual green T-shirt, Salman once again stole the spotlight with his ultra-luxurious watch. He was seen wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diamond, featuring an 18K White Gold case and a stunning diamond-encrusted bracelet. The price of this exquisite timepiece? A staggering Rs 12 crore!

Salman Khan Watch Collection

Salman Khan’s watch collection is nothing short of extraordinary. Some of his other prized possessions include the Jacob & Co Billionaire III, valued at Rs 42 crore, the Patek Philippe Rainbow adorned with 130 diamonds, worth Rs 23 crore, and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, priced at Rs 1.73 crore, among many others.

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in the blockbuster Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. He also made special appearances in Pathaan and Baby John. Currently, the superstar is busy shooting for AR Murugadoss’ action-packed film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, slated for an Eid 2025 release.