Viral: Salman Khan’s watch worth Rs 21 crore trends online

Mumbai: Salman Khan is known for his grand lifestyle. From luxury cars to a sprawling farmhouse, the Bollywood superstar enjoys the finer things in life. Recently, his appearance in Dubai made headlines, and this time, it was all about his watch.

Salman Khan’s Dubai Visit

Salman Khan was invited to Dubai as the chief guest for an event by AFM Developments. The event was for the launch of their new project, Bonito Residency. Dressed in a midnight blue shirt and black trousers, Salman looked as stylish as ever. He delivered a speech, but what truly caught everyone’s attention was the watch he was wearing.

Salman Khan wore a Richard Mille RM 35-03 Rafael Nadal watch, a luxurious timepiece known for its advanced features and design. The watch is made with sapphire crystals, which makes it not only beautiful but also durable.

The Price Tag

The price of the watch is mind-blowing. It retails for around 7.5 crore rupees, but in the market, it can go for as much as 21 crore rupees. That’s a price tag that left everyone talking!

Salman’s Love for Luxury Watches

This isn’t the first time Salman has been seen with an expensive watch. Over the years, he has been spotted with many luxury timepieces, but the Richard Mille RM 35-03 is one of the most expensive he has worn.

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

Salman was last seen in the action film Tiger 3, which was released in 2023. He is currently working on his next movie, Sikandar, set to release in 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen.