Viral: Shah Rukh Khan’s phone wallpaper becomes talk of the town

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan has melted hearts yet again, not with his movies, but with a sweet moment from his personal life. On Thursday night, while attending his youngest son AbRam Khan’s annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, fans spotted a touching detail—his phone wallpaper. The wallpaper featured an adorable photo of little AbRam, and it has since gone viral on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Phone Wallpaper

When fans noticed Shah Rukh Khan’s phone wallpaper during the event, social media was flooded with love for the superstar’s bond with his children. Many praised him for being a devoted father and always keeping his family close.

And yes I am guilty of being that irritating father who bores everyone with his kids’ pics. Matrix Reloaded pic.twitter.com/grgEcmUZeb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2015

The school’s annual day celebration turned into a star-studded affair, with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan cheering on AbRam. SRK was seen proudly recording AbRam’s performance, sitting with his family and beaming with joy. AbRam performed alongside Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Videos from the event showed parents cheering for their kids. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen applauding Aaradhya, while Aishwarya recorded her daughter’s performance.

This isn’t the first time AbRam has been in the spotlight. He voiced young Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King, where Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa and Aryan Khan voiced Simba.