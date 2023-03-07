Viral: Shubman Gill reacts to crush rumors on Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai: One of the talented young Indian cricketers Shubman Gill is making headlines not only because of his batting skills but also for his love life. It was earlier rumoured that the cricketer is dating Sara Ali Khan then master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. The cricketer was often asked whether he likes anyone one of them or not but he always remained tight-lipped.

But according to Instant Bollywood, the cricketer in a recent media interaction revealed that Rashmika Mandhanna is his crush. Shubman Gill was asked about the actress he liked the most and he named the Pushpa actress. Rashmika is also known as the national crush and she is currently considered among the top actresses in India.

Shubman Gill is confused about when and where he made the statement that he has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. After seeing the post on Instagram, he wondered when he made such a comment. The cricketer commented on the post which reads, ” Which media interaction was this, that I myself don’t know anything about.”

Rashmika Mandhanna is currently trending on social media but she has not yet responded to Shubman’s statement. Netizens and fans of both stars are eagerly waiting to see how Pushpa actress would react to it.

Shubman is the part of Indian squad against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 while Rashmika Mandhanna is currently shooting for two movies, filming the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule and the film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.