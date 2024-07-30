Viral: Suhana Khan flaunts hair clip worth Rs 48,000!

Mumbai: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has once again proven she knows how to steal the spotlight. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film “The Archies”. Suhana’s acting has garnered mixed reactions, but her beauty and charisma have undoubtedly captivated audiences.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Suhana on Monday shared a series of mesmerizing photos from a party with friends on Instagram that left fans in awe. She donned a grey off-shoulder dress made from woven self-striped material, which accentuated her figure with a bodycon fit.

However, it was her hair accessory that truly stole the show. Suhana sported a Prada hairclip, a black leather piece featuring the brand’s name on a metal triangle logo and a plexiglass pin. This small yet luxurious accessory comes with a price tag of Rs 48,561!

Completing her look, Suhana carried a chic grey leather sling bag adorned with satin cloth on the handle, valued at Rs 26 lakh. She accessorized further with a sleek neck chain featuring a diamond pendant and matching diamond ear studs.

On the professional front, Suhana Khan is set to appear in the action thriller “The King,” directed by Sujoy Ghosh, where she will share the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Fans eagerly await to see Suhana’s next move both in film industry.