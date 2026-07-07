Hyderabad: A fresh controversy is brewing in the Telugu film industry after a viral tweet claimed that Bollywood actresses are becoming hesitant to sign Tollywood projects. The post, shared by popular Telugu entertainment portal Great Andhra, read: “After Peddi’s impact, Bollywood actresses are scared to act in Telugu films.” The remark has sparked widespread discussion across social media.

Peddi controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor

The tweet appears to reference the controversy surrounding Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi, which faced criticism over the alleged hyper-sexualisation of its leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor. The backlash intensified after Janhvi liked a viral post criticising the film’s portrayal of women. Later, unverified screenshots claiming to show private Instagram chats also surfaced online, alleging she had objected to certain camera angles during filming. While the authenticity of those chats has never been confirmed, the controversy dominated online conversations which ultimately forced the director to issue a public apology and promise to edit out the offensive scenes from the theatrical cut.

Janhvi Kapoor from Peddi (Instagram)

Interestingly, the viral tweet comes at a time when reports suggest another Bollywood star kid, Shanaya Kapoor, is set to make her Telugu debut opposite Teja Sajja in Zombie Reddy 2, directed by Suparn Varma. The development has led many online users to question whether the Peddi controversy could influence future Bollywood actresses considering Telugu projects.

As of now, there is no official evidence to suggest that Bollywood actresses are refusing Tollywood offers because of Peddi. The viral claim remains social media speculation, while several Hindi film actresses continue to sign Telugu films. Whether the controversy has any long-term impact on casting choices remains to be seen.