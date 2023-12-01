Viral tweet claims Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan are ‘divorced’

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been in the spotlight lately, but not for their usual acting prowess or impeccable fashion sense. Instead, rumors of a potential divorce have been circulating online.

The speculation gained traction when Aishwarya was seen attending Bollywood events alone, with Abhishek notably absent from gatherings such as the NMACC gala hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani and various Diwali parties.

The couple, once a favorite in Bollywood, hasn’t been photographed together for quite some time, even leading to questions about the state of their marriage. Aishwarya’s solo celebration of her birthday with her daughter further fueled the rumors.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s Split Rumours Back!

And now, adding to the buzz, controversial film critic Umair Sandhu recently tweeted about the alleged split, claiming that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have ‘called it quits officially’.

This tweet has gone viral on Twitter and has also faced widespread criticism from netizens.

Despite facing legal consequences for previous false claims against actresses Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, Umair Sandhu appears undeterred. Some social media users are now urging Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to take legal action against the critic for spreading what they believe to be fake news.

As the rumors continue to circulate, fans are anxiously waiting for an official statement from the celebrity couple to clarify the status of their relationship and put an end to the ongoing speculation.

Also, it’s worth noting that Umair’s tweet should be taken with a grain of salt, as the film critic has previously been accused of spreading false rumours about celebrities.